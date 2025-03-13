King Charles Struggles With Distance From Grandchildren Archie and Lilibet Amid Cancer Treatment

King Charles is reportedly heartbroken over his limited relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A royal expert suggests that the monarch rarely gets to see his California-based grandchildren, making their brief appearances in Meghan’s projects even more emotional for him.

With Archie and Lilibet growing up far from the royal family, royal commentator Phil Dampier described the situation as “poignant and sad.” Speaking to The Sun, he noted that while Charles shares a close bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, he longs for a similar connection with Harry’s kids.

“It must be very sad for the King to only catch glimpses of his grandchildren from afar,” Dampier said. “Archie and Lilibet are growing up in the U.S. with American accents, and Charles hardly knows them.”

Despite the ongoing tensions, Dampier believes Charles would embrace the opportunity to be an involved grandfather. “He dotes on William and Kate’s kids, and I’m sure he would be just as loving toward Harry and Meghan’s children if given the chance,” he added.