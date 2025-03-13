Kim Kardashian Reveals Which Kid She’s Saving Kanye West’s First Engagement Ring For

Kim Kardashian already knows which of her children will inherit her original engagement ring from Kanye West. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder shared that she plans to give the sentimental piece to her eldest daughter, North.



Kim recalled that West first proposed with a 15-carat cushion-cut diamond ring when she was pregnant with North, now 11. He later gifted her a second, larger 20-carat ring in 2016. While discussing lost jewelry during a trip to India with Khloé Kardashian, Kim reflected on the importance of the original ring.

“That one I’m going to give to Northie because she was with me when I got engaged,” Kim said. She recalled taking a photo of baby North holding the ring, making it a meaningful keepsake.

Kim revealed that she left the first engagement ring behind when she traveled to Paris, calling it the “most important” piece of jewelry she had ever owned. Months later, while attending Paris Fashion Week in 2016, she was robbed at gunpoint, losing over $10 million in jewelry—including the second ring.

Kim and Kanye were married for six years before she filed for divorce in 2021. Their split was finalized in 2022, and they continue to co-parent their four children: North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.