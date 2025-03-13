Kim Kardashian Reveals Ex Husband Kris Humphries’ Blackmailed Her Before Agreeing To a Divorce

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was responsible for most of the cost of her engagement ring from Kris Humphries—only to be forced to return it in their divorce. Speaking on the March 13 episode of The Kardashians, she reflected on her past engagement rings, including the 18-karat emerald-cut Lorraine Schwartz ring from her 72-day marriage to Humphries in 2011.

Kim, 44, explained that she had to give back the ring to finalize their divorce, despite paying for the majority of it. “I didn’t keep that. I was pregnant with North, still married to him, and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring,” she said, adding, “He contributed a fifth.” Her hairstylist Chris Appleton reacted to the revelation, calling it “savage.”

During the conversation, jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz assured Kim that it was “for the best” that she no longer had the ring. Kim, however, admitted, “I would’ve loved a collection.”

Kim rarely discusses her brief marriage to Humphries, but she jokingly referenced him earlier in the season after her sister Khloé Kardashian reconnected with ex-husband Lamar Odom. “Should I call Kris Humphries?” she quipped, prompting Khloé to suggest gathering all the ex-husbands.

In 2021, Kim admitted she felt pressured into marrying Humphries because their wedding was filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Looking back, she said she handled their breakup poorly and owed him an apology. “I fully broke up with him in the worst way. I just didn’t know how to deal,” she confessed, adding that the experience taught her valuable lessons.