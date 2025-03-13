Justin Bieber Debuts New Look Amid Hailey Bieber Divorce Speculation

Justin Bieber surprised fans with a dramatic new appearance during an outing in West Hollywood on Wednesday, fueling ongoing speculation about his marriage to Hailey Bieber. The singer, known for his scruffy facial hair, stepped out clean-shaven, revealing a fresh-faced look.

Dressed in baggy blue jeans, an oversized pink hoodie, and a fur-collared jacket, Bieber kept a low profile behind reflective sunglasses. Meanwhile, Hailey attended Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row at the Schiaparelli and Saint Laurent shows in support of Bella Hadid.

Their separate appearances come amid rumors of a split, despite welcoming their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024. Hailey further raised eyebrows by attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March without Justin.

Justin recently shared a cryptic Instagram message, writing, “We have nothing to prove today… Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything.” His increasingly withdrawn demeanor led to speculation about his well-being, prompting his representative to shut down rumors.

In a statement to TMZ, Bieber’s rep confirmed that 2024 was a “transformative” year for him, during which he ended several friendships and business ties, including with longtime manager Scooter Braun. The statement also dismissed rumors of drug use, calling them “absolutely not true,” and emphasized that Justin is “actively parenting his newborn son” with Hailey.

Hailey has addressed ongoing divorce speculation in past interviews, revealing how deeply the rumors affect her. “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” she told W Magazine, adding that despite trying to ignore the negativity, it “doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”