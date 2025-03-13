Jennifer Lopez ‘Clears The Air’ Over Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner’s Closeness

Jennifer Lopez is unbothered by recent photos of Ben Affleck sharing a close moment with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. A source told People that Lopez, who split from Affleck in 2024, sees no issue with the interaction.

The viral pictures, taken at their son Samuel’s birthday party, sparked speculation, but the insider dismissed any drama. “Jennifer Garner knows what it is and what it is not. People are reading into it unnecessarily,” the source said.

Lopez reportedly has no feelings of betrayal and maintains a positive relationship with Garner. “The two Jens admire each other, and they’re all focused on co-parenting,” the insider explained.

Addressing rumors of tension, the source added, “There is no animosity. They are friendly. People are always pitting women against each other, but that’s not the case here.”

Garner and Affleck, who reunited for their son’s 13th birthday celebration, have maintained a cordial dynamic for years. Another source previously told People that “they’ve been on good terms for a while now and enjoy spending time together, especially with their kids.”