It is war against ideology of lawlessness, despair, not militant outfits: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to eradicating terrorism, stated that any attempt to destabilize the country through treachery will be met with the full and unyielding might of the state.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was speaking at a high level security conference at the Balochistan Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday.

The premier’s visit comes after security forces eliminated all 33 Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists who had hijacked the Jaffar Express which was carrying more than 400 passengers — who were taken hostage — on Tuesday.

Announcing the completion of the around two-day-long operation, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the armed forces took part in the action against terrorist who “remained in contact with their facilitators and mastermind based in Afghanistan via satellite phone”.

Units from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Special Services Group (SSG), Army, and Frontier Corps (FC) took part in the operation, the army’s spokesperson said.

Noting that all hostages had been freed, the military’s spokesperson revealed that 21 passengers were martyred by the terrorists before the clearance operation had commenced. Also, four FC personnel were also martyred during the attack in Mushqaf area of the Bolan district.

“Whoever did this will be hunted down and brought to justice,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry, adding that the suicide bombers — present near the hostages using them as human shields — were taken out by snipers.

During the briefing, participants were comprehensively apprised of the prevailing security situation in Balochistan, ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and an update on the successful conduct of recent operation related to Jaffer Express.

Participants reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to uphold a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Leaders and representatives of political parties, federal and provincial ministers, government officials and the attendees of the conference unanimously condemned the barbaric act of terrorism against Jaffar Express and offered Fateha for the Shuhada of the attack, honoring their ultimate sacrifice.

The PM was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers – Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), along with senior civil and military officials and leaders and representatives of political parties, attended the security conference.

While interacting with members of the Balochistan Assembly and politicians from across the political spectrum, the Prime Minister appreciated the resolve of political leaders and representatives against terrorist organizations and their commitment to legislating comprehensive long-term reforms and development plan for Balochistan.

The Prime Minister termed it an unforgivable atrocity, asserting that such deliberate and inhumane acts against innocent civilians expose the true nature of these insurgents and shatter any pretense of legitimacy they claim.

The Prime Minister stated: “Let there be no doubt that any attempt to destabilize our homeland through such treachery will be met with the full and unyielding might of our state. It is not merely a battle against militant outfit but a war against an ideology of lawlessness and despair.” The necessity of preventing inimical elements from vitiating the social space was also emphasized.”

The Prime Minister met with the brave participants who conducted the operation against the terrorists and lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security forces. He also assured the bereaved families of the Shuhada of the state’s full support and reiterated that the sacrifices of martyrs will not be in vain.

Later, the Prime Minister and COAS visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where they enquired after the health of the injured and affected families of Jaffar Express attack.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Quetta, the Prime Minister was warmly received by the Balochistan Chief Minister and the COAS.