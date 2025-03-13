Here’s How Gene Hackman’s Dogs Led Rescuers to His Body After Tragic Death with Wife

New heartbreaking details have emerged about the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman, including how their surviving dogs played a crucial role in leading first responders to the late actor’s body.

Authorities confirmed that Betsy, 65, died from hantavirus, a virus linked to rodent droppings, about a week before Gene, 95, passed away from heart disease, high blood pressure, and advanced Alzheimer’s. Hackman was likely alone in their Santa Fe home for several days before their bodies were discovered on Feb. 26.

According to a search warrant affidavit reviewed by PEOPLE, Betsy was found collapsed in a bathroom near a space heater and scattered pills. Paramedics initially searched the home for 30 minutes without finding Hackman—until his two dogs, Bear and Nikita, started barking and leading them toward a mudroom. Fire Chief Brian Moya told USA Today that first responders realized the dogs were trying to direct them and eventually found Hackman’s body.

The couple’s third dog, Zinna, a kelpie mix, was found dead in her crate. She had recently undergone major surgery and was on crate rest. Concern grew when Betsy failed to pick up specialized dog food and medication for Zinna on Feb. 11—the last day she was seen alive.

Animal Rescue, Inc., where Hackman adopted at least one of his dogs, paid tribute to the late actor, calling him “an amazing actor and dog lover.” The surviving dogs have since been taken to a local pet daycare facility.

Medical examiners determined that Hackman’s pacemaker last registered activity on Feb. 17, leading them to believe he died the following day. Investigators also found signs of rodent entry on the property, though the risk of contamination in the main house was deemed low.