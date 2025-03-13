Hamas welcomes Trump’s retreat from Gaza displacement plan

GAZA: Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s apparent reversal of his earlier stance on permanently displacing over two million Palestinians from Gaza.

This statement came after Trump declared on Wednesday that “nobody is expelling any Palestinians from Gaza,” a significant retreat from his prior proposal, which sent shockwaves throughout the Middle East and beyond.

Qassem, responding to Trump’s remarks, stated, “If US President Trump’s statements represent a retreat from any idea of displacing the people of the Gaza Strip, they are welcomed.”

He went on to add, “We call for this position to be reinforced by obligating the Israeli occupation to implement all the terms of the ceasefire agreements.”

Trump’s original comments last month had suggested a US takeover of Gaza and the permanent displacement of its Palestinian population. His comments were met with widespread criticism, particularly from Arab countries.

The apparent reversal came after a series of diplomatic talks in Qatar, where Arab foreign ministers, along with the US’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, discussed the reconstruction efforts for Gaza.

The foreign ministers from Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Palestine Liberation Organization’s secretary-general attended the meeting.

They confirmed that consultations and coordination on Gaza’s reconstruction would continue, with the US expected to work closely with these Arab nations in rebuilding the war-torn region.

On Saturday, the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) endorsed the Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by the Arab League.

The plan, led by Egypt, seeks to rebuild Gaza under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority and to provide an alternative to Trump’s plan, which was seen as a potential threat to Palestinian sovereignty.

The apparent shift in Trump’s position was welcomed by Hamas, with calls for continued efforts toward a lasting peace agreement. A new round of ceasefire talks also began in Qatar, further indicating the push for stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Hamas political adviser Taher al-Nono confirmed that there had been unprecedented, direct talks between Hamas and the US on the release of an American-Israeli dual national held in Gaza.

These talks, which included discussions on the phased ceasefire agreement, marked a significant departure from the longstanding US policy of not negotiating with groups it considers “terrorist organizations.”

Despite the ongoing ceasefire talks, Israel has continued to impose a complete blockade on Gaza, preventing the entry of food, fuel, and medicine into the region. The blockade, described by critics as an act of collective punishment, has intensified pressure on Hamas and is seen as Israel’s attempt to use humanitarian aid as leverage in the conflict.