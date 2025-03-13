Govt proposes regional trade partnership with Oman through Gwadar, Karachi ports

ISLAMABAD: The government has proposed that Oman utilise its strategic ports in Gwadar and Karachi to gain easier access to Central Asian markets, as part of efforts to deepen economic ties between the two countries.

The offer was made during a meeting between Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais Al Yousif in Muscat earlier this week, according to an official statement from Pakistan’s commerce ministry.

The two sides held detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral trade and investment, with a particular focus on improving transportation networks and utilising Pakistan as a key trade corridor to Central Asia.

During the talks, Pakistan’s delegation underscored the potential of Gwadar and Karachi ports to serve as major regional trade hubs. Officials highlighted the advantages Oman could gain by using these ports for better connectivity with emerging markets in Central Asia.

The discussions also explored avenues for cooperation in various sectors, including textiles, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), agriculture, food security, and manufacturing. Both sides stressed the importance of fostering industrial collaboration, promoting joint ventures, and expanding agricultural trade to strengthen supply chains.

Pakistan invited Omani investors to explore opportunities in its industrial and manufacturing sectors, positioning itself as a partner in Oman’s economic diversification plans.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal noted that Pakistan’s expertise in industry and commerce could assist Oman in achieving its Vision 2040 development goals. He reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to expanding trade and economic cooperation with Muscat.

Qais Al Yousif, in response, acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic importance as a regional trade route, particularly given its proximity and historical ties with Oman. He expressed a keen interest in enhancing economic relations and expanding trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The two ministers agreed to work closely on economic initiatives and reaffirmed their commitment to boosting trade and investment cooperation.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding to explore new areas of mutual benefit and foster long-term economic growth for both nations.

The Omani delegation included senior officials Saleh Said Misan, Ibtisam Ahmed Al Farougi, Rashid Said Rashdi, Khalid Ali Al Habsi, and Suhaib Amir Al Sawafi. Pakistan’s delegation comprised Ambassador Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, Ishrat Bhatti, and Talha Khan.