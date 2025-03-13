Donatella Versace Marks End of an Era as Versace Enters a New Chapter

After more than 25 years at the helm of Versace, Donatella Versace has officially stepped down as the brand’s creative director, marking the end of a defining era in fashion. The 69-year-old designer confirmed her departure on Instagram, announcing that Dario Vitale will take over as Chief Creative Officer starting April 1, 2025.

In her statement, Donatella expressed gratitude for her team and reflected on her late brother Gianni Versace’s legacy. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy,” she wrote, adding that she will continue with the brand as Chief Brand Ambassador.

Her exit comes amid major shifts at Capri Holdings, which acquired Versace for $2.1 billion in 2018 and has been exploring strategic changes, including a potential sale. Donatella, who took over after Gianni’s tragic murder in 1997, played a pivotal role in modernizing the label while maintaining its signature bold and glamorous aesthetic.

From Jennifer Lopez’s iconic jungle-print dress at the 2000 Grammys to recent red carpet moments with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Dua Lipa, Donatella has kept Versace at the center of fashion and pop culture. Her Milan Fashion Week show on Feb. 28, which paid tribute to Gianni’s final 1997 collection, fueled speculation about her exit.

As the most-followed fashion designer on social media, Donatella’s influence extends far beyond the runway. While her departure signals a new chapter for Versace, the industry is eagerly watching what’s next for both the brand and its longtime creative force.