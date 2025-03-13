China says U.S. tariffs highlight unilateralism, protectionism

BEIJING: The accumulation of U.S. tariffs on Chinese products does not contribute to the so-called “national security,” nor does it assist U.S. domestic industries, but merely highlights the unilateralism, protectionism, and bullying practices of the United States, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

“Whether it is the 301 tariffs or the 232 tariffs, they have already been ruled by the World Trade Organization dispute settlement mechanism to violate multilateral trade rules,” Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian told the press on Thursday when asked to comment on the U.S. imposing additional tariffs on China.

Regarding the U.S. administration’s 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which are already in effect, He reiterated China’s stance on the U.S. Section 232 tariffs.

The spokesperson said China has consistently maintained that these tariffs, imposed under the guise of “national security,” are a form of unilateralism and protectionism.

“China, along with many other countries, strongly opposes these measures and urges the United States to cancel Section 232 measures on steel and aluminum as soon as possible,” He stated.