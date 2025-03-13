World

China-Russia-Iran meeting is Beijing’s latest diplomatic effort for global peace

By Staff Correspondent
Screenshot

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the Beijing meeting between China, Russia and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue to be held on Friday is China’s latest diplomatic effort for regional peace.

Mao made the remarks at a news briefing on Friday. She said that as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a participant in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), China has consistently advocated for properly resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means, maintaining the international non-proliferation regime, and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The spokesperson said the meeting aims to enhance communication and coordination and create conditions for the early resumption of dialogue and negotiations.

“In the current situation, we hope that all parties involved will remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid escalating tensions and even moving towards confrontation and conflict,” Mao said.

She expressed hope that all parties can meet each other halfway, continuously build trust and dispel doubts, and translate the momentum for resuming dialogue and negotiations into reality at an early date.

