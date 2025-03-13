Brad Pitt Moves Forward With Ines de Ramon After Finalizing Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt is embracing a fresh start with Ines de Ramon after officially finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie. The actor is reportedly relieved that the legal battle, which lasted eight years, has come to an end.

Pitt and Jolie, who were married from 2014 to 2016, reached a divorce settlement in December 2024. They share six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne—who include both biological and adopted kids.

A source close to Pitt told People on Tuesday that the Fight Club star is content with how things have settled. “Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him,” the insider said, adding that family matters are now “low-key.”

The source also spoke about Pitt’s current romance, stating, “They’re in a great place,” while emphasizing that he has no complaints about his life now.

According to a previous Daily Mail report, de Ramon played a role in Pitt’s decision to settle the divorce. The jewelry designer reportedly encouraged him to move forward so they could build a future together, possibly with children. “She has made it clear that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled,” an insider revealed.

Pitt and de Ramon, who began dating in 2022, are said to be living together as they continue strengthening their relationship.