Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Son Knox Shows Off Athletic Skills During Workout in LA

By Web Desk

Knox Jolie-Pitt is embracing an active lifestyle, showcasing his athleticism during an intense outdoor workout in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was spotted jogging with noticeable power in his stride while listening to music.

Dressed in shorts and a sweatshirt, Knox appeared focused on his routine. This isn’t his first time displaying a passion for fitness—he has also been seen training at a boxing gym near his LA home.

Knox is one of six children shared by the former Hollywood power couple, alongside Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twin sister Vivienne, 16. Despite their famous parents, Angelina has emphasized that her children prefer to stay out of the spotlight. “None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time,” she said on Good Morning America, describing them as “quite private.”

However, they have supported their mother at major events, with Vivienne working alongside Angelina as her assistant on the Broadway production of The Outsiders. Knox also accompanied his mother to the Governors Ball, where he appeared confident by her side.

Jolie has previously commented on Knox’s similarities to his father, telling People, “Knox is a lot like Brad, emotionally and physically.”

Brad and Angelina’s divorce was finalized in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle. Reports suggest Pitt no longer has a relationship with his children. Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, stated that she has been focused on “finding peace and healing” for the family, adding that while she is “relieved” to have this chapter closed, the process is ongoing.

