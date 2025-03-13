Angelina Jolie Worried For Son Pax’s Safety Amid Brad Pitt Divorce Finalization

Angelina Jolie is taking extra precautions to ensure her son Pax’s safety after his repeated road accidents. The Lara Croft actress has reportedly implemented a contract requiring him to take defensive driving lessons and always wear a helmet following his latest e-bike crash.

Pax, 21, has been involved in multiple accidents, including totaling his Tesla in May 2024 and suffering a serious e-bike crash in July that landed him in the ICU. Just months after recovering, he was involved in another e-bike collision in January 2025 while riding hands-free through Hollywood.

A source told In Touch that Jolie is deeply concerned about her son’s thrill-seeking habits. “She’d love it if Pax would take these accidents as a warning and give up his need for speed, but that’s very unlikely,” they said. The insider added that while she regrets encouraging his early love for fast rides, she can’t stop him from making his own choices as an adult.

The contract reportedly ensures Pax will take safety precautions, but Jolie’s anxiety over his risky habits remains. “Every time he leaves the house on his bike, she worries,” the source revealed, hoping that Pax understands how fortunate he is to be alive.

Pax’s history of high-speed incidents dates back to his childhood, where he reportedly spent time riding dune buggies with his estranged father, Brad Pitt. His love for speed escalated in adulthood, leading to a series of dangerous crashes, including his July 2024 accident, where a witness described him bleeding heavily on the pavement.

Despite suffering “complex trauma” and undergoing a long recovery, Pax returned to public life in September 2024, supporting his mother at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, his January 2025 accident suggests his love for fast rides hasn’t faded—though he was at least wearing a helmet this time.

Jolie’s decision to implement a safety contract reflects her growing concerns, but whether Pax will fully embrace caution on the road remains to be seen.