Afghan jirga abandons Torkham talks over ‘unserious’ approach

PESHAWAR: Efforts to resolve the prolonged closure of the Torkham border hit an impasse on Wednesday when the Afghan jirga abruptly withdrew from negotiations, accusing Pakistan of taking an unserious approach to the talks.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the breakdown occurred after the Afghan delegation, led by Afghan Chamber of Commerce Chairman Younus Mohmand, left the meeting and returned to Kabul without further dialogue.

The talks, which began four days ago, were initiated in an effort to defuse tensions following the latest border standoff between the two countries. The dispute began nearly three weeks ago when Afghan forces reportedly began constructing structures inside Pakistani territory near the Torkham crossing. Pakistan objected to the activity, leading to heightened tensions and a shutdown of the border crossing, halting trade and passenger movement.

As the closure entered its 19th day, jirgas comprising tribal elders, business leaders, and officials from both sides were formed to find a resolution. An initial meeting two days earlier resulted in an agreement to observe a ceasefire and hold further discussions. The ceasefire has held since then.

The latest round of negotiations was expected to focus on dismantling the disputed construction and reopening the border. However, the Afghan side accused Pakistan of expanding its negotiation team without prior consultation, a move they claimed undermined trust.

“The Afghan jirga waited for two hours at the meeting venue but left after concluding that Pakistan was not serious about the negotiations,” a local media outlet reported while quoting their source.

Speaking to reporters, Sayed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, head of the Pakistani jirga and adviser to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce, admitted that there had been a communication lapse. He explained that Pakistan had initially submitted a list of 17 delegates for the talks, but an additional list with over 50 names was later shared without advance notice to the Afghan side.

Kazmi stressed that the Torkham issue was damaging both countries’ economies, impacting bilateral trade and diplomatic relations. He said Pakistan remained committed to dialogue and would continue efforts to bring the Afghan jirga back to the table.

Despite the setback, Pakistani officials maintained contact with Afghan authorities in an effort to salvage the negotiations. However, the Afghan delegation had already returned to Kabul by the time communication was re-established, making immediate resumption of talks impossible.

The Torkham crossing remains closed, causing significant economic losses to traders and hardship for thousands of travellers stranded on both sides of the border.