Time to let political forces resolve Balochistan issue: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday stated that the establishment has failed to resolve the issue of Balochistan and should now hand it over to political forces.

Speaking to the media at the Lahore High Court (LHC), Fawad Ch highlighted that the ongoing crisis in Balochistan is one of the country’s biggest tragedies, with 120 people still missing. He emphasized that Balochistan is not a part of any political party and has been under the control of the establishment for an extended period.

Chaudhry further suggested that the establishment should relinquish control over the Balochistan issue and return it to political parties.

He also called on President Asif Ali Zardari to convene an all-party conference, ensuring the participation of PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that the conference could not be successful without his involvement.

He stressed that Pakistan’s leading opposition figure must be allowed to participate, saying, “Without the opposition leader, such a conference will be meaningless.”

He further called on major political leaders—including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Zardari, and the opposition leader—to come together and take joint responsibility for resolving Balochistan’s issues.

“The entire nation must unite. If we fail to act now, the situation could spiral out of control,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry appeared in court over cases linked to the May 9 riots. A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court heard petitions regarding four separate cases filed against him in Faisalabad.

His lawyers argued that he had not been provided with copies of the charges or supplementary evidence, which they claimed was a violation of legal procedure.

The court issued notices to all parties and directed the trial court to submit records by March 20.