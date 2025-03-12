The unfinished war against terrorism

In the shadow of a history scarred by violence, the people of Pakistan stand as both witnesses and survivors, enduring a never-ending battle against the insidious forces of terrorism. The land, rich in culture, history, and strength, has become an unlikely crucible where the struggle for peace and security is played out on a daily basis. The tragedy of Pakistan is not merely a story of death and destruction, but a deep testament to the endurance of the human spirit amid ceaseless turmoil.

Terrorism, in its most brutal form, has torn through the fabric of Pakistani society, leaving terrible scars on its people, scars that transcend the physical and seep into the emotional psyche of a nation in search of peace. It is a tragedy felt not just in the destruction of buildings and infrastructure, but in the shattered hopes of families torn apart, parents losing children, children orphaned, and spouses left alone, wounds deep and painful.

What makes Pakistan’s suffering even more poignant is the paradox of its position. A country caught between the roles of both victim and participant in the fight against terror. It is a place where violence is not an abstract concept but a lived reality, yet at the same time, it plays a key role in the global war against the very forces that have brought it to its knees. Pakistan’s story is not one of simple victimhood, it is a complex tale of resilience, sacrifice, and an unyielding commitment to survival amidst the chaos of an ever-changing geopolitical situation.

Pakistan’s critical role in the Afghan-Soviet War helped defeat Soviet forces, but post-war instability in Afghanistan fuelled extremism, which Pakistan continues to combat for regional peace. The 1990s saw the emergence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, further complicating Pakistan’s security situation. After 9/11, Pakistan became a key US ally in the War on Terror, facing both external pressure and internal insurgencies as militant groups turned against the state.

Regional conflicts, particularly the Kashmir dispute with India, have also fuelled extremism. Various militant groups have exploited the unresolved issue to further their agendas. Moreover, Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges including poverty, unemployment, political instability, and limited access to education have created conditions that extremist ideologies exploit. These factors have fuelled radicalization, particularly among marginalized communities, underscoring the need for comprehensive economic reforms, political stability, and educational advancement.

Many militant groups have established themselves as quasi-governments, offering social services to gain local support. The rise of global jihadist movements, especially after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, further exacerbated Pakistan’s security challenges. Groups like Al-Qaeda and the Taliban not only waged war against the Pakistani state but also targeted civilians, aiming to spread chaos and destabilize the region.

Social and cultural alienation also fuels terrorism, particularly among migrants and marginalized communities. When individuals feel excluded from mainstream society, they may turn to extremist groups for identity and purpose. Terrorist organizations exploit these feelings, offering narratives that frame violence as a justified response to perceived injustices.

Ending terrorism in Pakistan is not just about eliminating threats, it is about securing a future where peace and prosperity take root. For too long, violence has hindered progress, claimed innocent lives and stalled economic growth. The true path forward lies in strengthening institutions, investing in education, and creating economic opportunities that steer people away from extremism. Pakistan must break free from the cycle of instability by prioritizing security, diplomacy, and development. Regional cooperation, intelligence-sharing, and strategic alliances will be key to addressing the underlying causes of extremism.

Religious extremism and radical ideology are major drivers of terrorism. Extremist groups manipulate religious beliefs to justify violence and recruit followers. By framing conflicts as cosmic battles between good and evil, they radicalize individuals into committing acts of terror. These groups often target those experiencing personal crises, using propaganda to convince them that violence is a form of redemption.

Proxy wars, where states fund militant groups instead of directly engaging in conflicts, create lasting instability and foster extremism. Weak governance and institutional failures allow terrorism to flourish. In regions where the state lacks control, terrorist groups establish parallel governance structures, providing social services and gaining influence. Corruption and lack of rule of law make it difficult for governments to counter radicalization effectively. Historical grievances and unresolved conflicts also contribute to terrorism, as groups seek retribution for past injustices.

Pakistan plays important role in international diplomacy, underscoring its significance in both regional and global security. As a member of key international organizations including the UN, SCO, OIC, SAARC, and the Commonwealth of Nations, Pakistan actively engages in global decision-making and diplomatic efforts. It maintains strategic alliances with major global and regional powers, including China, the USA, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK, Russia, and the GCC countries, fostering cooperation in economic, military, and political spheres. Additionally, Pakistan plays a crucial role in peacekeeping missions under the UN, contributing troops to global stability efforts. As a nuclear-armed nation, Pakistan’s stability is not only critical for South Asia but also for global peace and security. Its active participation in international forums and diplomatic initiatives reflects its commitment to regional stability, counterterrorism efforts, and economic development, making it a key player in shaping international relations.

