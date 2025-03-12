By: Tawfiqur Rahman Iyazi

India appears to be the powerhouse of South Asia, continuously striving to attain superiority over neighboring states by employing a complex combination of economic might, political clout, and military power to turn regional dynamics in its favour.

When it does so, nations like Bangladesh have borne the brunt of such hegemonic policies such as political oppression, economic plunder, and manipulation of infrastructure. In recent years, India’s attitude toward Bangladesh has striking resemblances to Israel’s systematic suppression of Palestine, stirring profound deliberations on whether New Delhi is exhibiting a manifestation of the “Indo-Zionist Complex.”

Parallel to Israel’s utilization of economic embargoes, resource monopolization, and military belligerence to suppress Palestinian aspirations for self-determination, India has scored asymmetric trade deficits, cross-border militarization, and diplomatic coercion to impose its preeminence over Bangladesh. This pattern has ignited apprehensions regarding India’s ulterior motives whether its stratagems are confined to consolidating influence or whether they signify a more sinister agenda to perpetuate Bangladesh’s structural dependency and geopolitical relegation.

In this context of an intricate geopolitical matrix, it has become important not only to draw a comparative exegesis of India’s modus operandi with Bangladesh and that of Israel toward Palestine to show the uncanny congruence in their mechanisms of coercion, but also to unravel how Bangladesh navigated these multifaceted pressures. Despite India’s calculated efforts to illuminate its regional hegemony, nationalist resurgence and patriotic mobilizations within the country have set the stage as a difficult bulwark against Indian stratagems to keep the country within India’s fold.

Through clever diplomatic recalibration, economic diversification, and a stubborn commitment to self-determination, Bangladesh has resisted India’s dreams of confining it to the status of a peripheral vassal state. This comparative inquiry would, therefore, unroll the sheer modalities of domination employed by both India and Israel, shed light on the geopolitical consequences of India’s policies toward Bangladesh, and spek of how Bangladesh’s resilient nationalism has come to be viewed as a pivot of resistance to India’s overarching intentions in the region.

A fine-tuning of the web of economic, military, and political parameters around the control of Bangladesh affords India a multitude of ways to exercise its authority over her. The trade imbalance imposed by India, however, retains a feature from which Bangladesh will never be free, and this fact hides away an enormous benefit for India by establishing this trade disequilibrium.Such outflows into local Bangladeshi markets with a great number of Indian products htrm local industries, destroy competitive advantages, and therefore multiply the bipolar imbalance, claiming Bangladesh’s flexibility overall/

Another strategic tool through which India wields great influence over bilateral relations is the management of cross-border water resources. By cutting back on the flow of the Teesta and Ganges Rivers, water resources are weaponized by India to elaborate a geostrategic plan for decreasing food security and economic resilience in Bangladesh, thus mirroring Israel’s control over Palestinian water supplies. India certainly maintains a militant attitude toward Bangladesh along its borders for security reasons, while the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) regularly crosses international borders with violence, meting out the death penalty to many unarmed Bangladeshi civilians through extrajudicial killings. A toleration of a constant military presence has a coercive role, generating a fear psychosis while strengthening India’s hegemonic grip on Bangladesh. India therefore uses its own regional leverage to hinder Bangladesh’s deepening strategic military ties with other global powers— particularly China. By applying diplomatic pressure to dissuade Bangladesh from procuring advanced military technology or entering into defence agreements with China, India strives to ensure that Bangladesh remains militarily inferior and strategically financially dependent on New Delhi.

If India succeeds in imposing vassal-like subjugation on Bangladesh, it could wreak havoc on the balance by fostering new strategic partnerships against New Delhi’s clout. Bangladesh’s independent foreign policy stance signals a critical turning point in South Asian geopolitics, with the potential to alter the traditional power calculus and recast regional alliances. If Bangladesh remains steadfast with its strategic resilience and diplomatic diversification, it might emerge as a serious challenger to India’s regional leadership in the not-so-distant future, helping to reconstruct the larger political structure of South Asia.

India has previously managed to play an active role in the internal affairs of Bangladesh by installing governments aligned with its geopolitical interests and unabashedly undermining those who adhere to more nationalist, independent forms of governance. To this extent, New Delhi has resorted to electoral fraud to prop up administrations that favor pro-Indian policies. By positioning itself as the chief arbiter of governance in Bangladesh, India ensures that Dhaka will act in obedience to its designs, striving for regional hegemony

In addition to directly and openly working toward political objectives, another method India employs is cultural or ideological subversion propagating narratives that undermine Bangladesh’s pursuit of self-determination in favor of India-centric regional integration plans. There is a clear resemblance between these tactics and Israel’s systematic attempts to divide the Palestinian leadership, undermine nationalist movements, and impose a pro-Israeli political structure on the Palestinian territories.

Reinforcing India’s hegemonic ambitions are soft-power strategies, including the effective use of media power and cultural clout.

Through media narrative penetration in Bangladesh, an all-encompassing portrayal of Indian influence is sought to shape public opinion and diffuse nationalist sentiment in the concerted effort to normalize Indian hegemony. Other aspects of this larger enterprise that aid in internalizing Indian primacy within Bangladeshi society include, but are not limited to, the popularization of Bollywood culture, linguistic hegemony, and the systematic denial of Bangladesh’s historical independence struggle

In addition, India uses its diplomatic leverage to ensure there is no possible rapprochement between Bangladesh and potential partners, ensuring that biased international forums play out in favor of Indian geopolitical aims. India’s manoeuvres against Bangladesh display many striking parallels with Israel’s efforts to control and subjugate Palestine.

Both have tried to assert control over land and water rights through economic coercion, military aggression, and political undermining. Like the monopolization of Palestinian water resources that undermines the livelihood of Palestinians, India also seeks to control Bangladesh’s important water resources like the Teesta and the Ganges. It uses water supply to Bangladesh as a means not only to create economic pressure but also to jeopardize agricultural sustainability, creating chains of long-term dependence.

Economically, Israel’s blockade on Palestinian trade routes severely cripples Palestinian self-reliance, forcing the economy into submission. Similarly, India’s calculated economic strangulation of Bangladesh through trade constraints and market monopolization ensures that Bangladesh remains subservient to Indian economic interests. By controlling trade gateways, imposing restrictive trade agreements, and flooding Bangladesh’s markets with Indian commodities, India stifles Bangladesh’s ability to flourish as an independent economic entity.

Militarily, Israel’s frequent offensives in Gaza and the West Bank serve to assert dominance and suppress Palestinian resistance. India, too, employs military intimidation along its border with Bangladesh, leveraging its superior defense capabilities to coerce Bangladesh into compliance. The Indian BSF’s extrajudicial killings of Bangladeshi civilians reflect the same ruthlessness that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) exhibit against Palestinians. This constant military pressure ensures that Bangladesh, much like Palestine, remains in a state of vulnerability and instability, unable to mount a strong resistance against Indian hegemony.

Beyond military coercion, Israel has long sought to fracture Palestinian unity through political and cultural engineering. By dividing Palestinian factions and fostering internal conflicts, Israel ensures that a unified Palestinian front never materializes. India has employed an analogous tactic in Bangladesh, exacerbating ethnic and religious divisions to weaken national unity. By subtly infiltrating Bangladesh’s cultural landscape, imposing Indian media influence, and propagating narratives that undermine Bangladeshi nationalism, India seeks to dilute Bangladesh’s identity and sovereignty. Furthermore, India’s clandestine interference in Bangladesh’s political structure mirrors Israel’s efforts to install pro-Israeli regimes in Palestine, ensuring continued subjugation and compliance with its broader geopolitical agenda.

Bangladesh, looking at the potential deviousness of Indian domination, is particularly alert to protect its sovereignty from all Indian contrivances. Bilateral ties with China, especially deepening political and economic cooperation with Beijing, have derived paramount importance for Dhaka to lessen its dependence on India for trade and infrastructure development. In this manner, through increasing economic and military cooperation with Beijing, Bangladesh is ensuring alternative modes for growth, while also, in some manner, diminishing New Delhi’s influence in the region.

Simultaneously, undertaking modernization of the defense establishment, with the acquisition of further advanced weaponry, Bangladesh is building its own deterrence against any Indian military muscle. It is focusing on self-reliance in military production by developing its own defence industry and expanding international defence cooperation to counter Indian military intimidation. The resurgence of nationalist movements within Bangladesh has only reinforced the internal strength of the nation to unite passively to resist Indian influence. In response, Bangladesh has sought assistance from grassroots-level political

movements and has raised awareness among the people about India’s oppressive actions to retain its sovereignty. It has also been dotting its i’s and crossing its t’s to reach out diplomatically and foster friendly ties with Middle Eastern and ASEAN neighbors, thereby widening its geopolitical alliances to minimize India’s grip over its foreign policy. With these cumulative efforts, Bangladesh has shown an unwavering commitment to protecting its independence and resisting Indian imperialism, an era wherein Dhaka is setting its course rather than bowing to New Delhi’s unsubstantiated might.

The baneful intentions of India to control Bangladesh quite obviously resemble the actions of Israel against Palestine, manifesting an urge for economic blackmail, political subjugation, and military intimidation. Yet, unlike Palestine, in contesting those pressures, Bangladesh has actively championed both patriotic political mobilization and tactical diplomatic counteractions.

Bangladesh has effectively circumvented India’s anticipatory schemes to ensure subservience by promoting nationalist movements that emphasize sovereignty and self-determination. Almost like a mirror image of the rival alliances formed during the partition of South Asia, Bangladesh is increasingly focused on creating a diversified diplomatic network that will balance India’s influence.

The evolution of military procurements and actions by Bangladesh stand as testimony to its deliberate movement toward military independence, confirming a resolute resistance to India’s coercive methods of border militarization, economic colonization, and political meddling. Such dogged opposition could have far reaching implications for the equations of geostrategic stability that South Asia has adhered to since the onset of independence.

The writer is a freelance columnist