Suri Cruise Looks Unrecognizable During College Break With Mom Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise, 18, is home from Carnegie Mellon University for the holidays and was spotted in New York City with her mom Katie Holmes, looking noticeably grown up.

Suri’s Chic NYC Appearance

The college student rocked a denim jacket, wide-legged jeans, and cowboy boots, while Katie, 45, wore a brown coat, red pants, and boots. The two enjoyed a stroll, highlighting their close bond since moving to NYC after Katie’s 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise.

Creative Pursuits & College Life

Suri, who is reportedly estranged from her father, is pursuing creative studies at Carnegie Mellon. She graduated from LaGuardia High School in 2024, specializing in vocals, and even sang for Katie’s film Alone Together in 2022.

Katie on Suri Leaving for College

Speaking to Town & Country, Katie shared:

“I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m happy. It’s an exciting time for her to learn about herself.”

During the pandemic lockdowns, Katie encouraged Suri’s artistic side, engaging in painting, sewing, and movie nights.

What’s Next for Suri?

While her major remains undisclosed, her passion for music, acting, and fashion suggests she may follow in Katie’s Hollywood footsteps.

For now, she’s enjoying her break from college, looking more mature than ever!