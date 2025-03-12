Russian missile strike on central Ukraine kills one, wounds nine

KYIV: A Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has resulted in the death of a 47-year-old woman and left at least nine others wounded, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

The strike, which also damaged various infrastructure, high-rise apartments, administrative buildings, a shop, and an educational facility, was confirmed in a statement posted on Telegram.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago. This latest assault occurred just after US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, during which Ukraine has accepted to support Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US would now present the offer to Russia, adding that the next move lies with Moscow.

The Russian air force reportedly launched three missiles at Kryvyi Rih, as well as a separate attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa. In addition, Russia sent 133 drones across Ukraine in overnight attacks. In Odesa, the missile strike targeted port infrastructure, killing four Syrians and injuring both a Ukrainian and a Syrian citizen, said Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba. The strike also damaged the Barbados-flagged “MJ PINA” vessel, which was loading wheat for export to Algeria, along with another vessel and grain storage facilities.

Meanwhile, Lysak reported that an overnight attack on Dnipro caused one injury and resulted in significant damage to infrastructure, enterprises, and about ten private homes. The attack also started several fires, though most have now been extinguished.