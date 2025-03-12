Rosie O’Donnell Moves to Ireland, Vows Not to Return Until ‘Equal Rights’ Are Restored

Rosie O’Donnell has officially relocated to Ireland, citing Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election as the reason for her departure.

Rosie O’Donnell Leaves U.S. Over Political Climate

In a TikTok video on Tuesday, the comedian confirmed she left America on Jan. 15, just days before Trump was sworn in as president.

“I’m here in Ireland, and it’s been pretty wonderful. The people are so loving and so kind,” she said, adding that she is currently working on obtaining Irish citizenship due to her grandparents’ roots.

O’Donnell, 62, explained that she never thought she would leave the U.S. but ultimately decided it was best for her and her 12-year-old non-binary child, Clay.

“I’ll Only Return When Equal Rights Are Guaranteed”

While she misses her older children, friends, and life in America, she won’t consider coming back until all citizens have equal rights.

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she stated.

The former talk show host admitted that watching the political landscape shift under Trump’s leadership has been ‘heartbreaking’, calling it a personal and political struggle.

More Celebrities Are Leaving the U.S.

O’Donnell isn’t the only Hollywood star to relocate after Trump’s win.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi also moved to England, settling in the Cotswolds, while other celebrities have hinted at similar plans.

Meanwhile, O’Donnell has been sharing glimpses of her new life in Ireland, including learning to drive on the opposite side of the road.

“Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside… hit the curb three times – thought I hit a cat!” she joked in an Instagram post.

For now, O’Donnell appears to be embracing her fresh start, vowing to return to the U.S. only when it aligns with her beliefs in equality and justice.