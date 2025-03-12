PTI’s Omar Ayub, Aleema Khan summoned for probe into malicious social media campaign

ISLAMABAD: A Joint investigation team (JIT) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Aleema Khan for questioning in an inquiry related to alleged negative propaganda on social media, Express News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

The JIT has been formed under Section 30 of the Electronic Crimes Prevention Act, 2016, via notification F.No.8/9/2024-FIA/, under the supervision of the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to investigate the negative propaganda on social media.

According to officials, the JIT issued summons to Ayub and Aleema as part of an investigation into digital content deemed to be in violation of Pakistan’s cybercrime laws.

Aleema Khan was summoned for Wednesday, while Omar Ayub has been asked to appear for questioning on Thursday (tomorrow).

According to sources privy to the JIT, investigators have gathered evidence related to the accusations before issuing the summons.

Further details on the nature of the alleged propaganda and the possible legal repercussions remain unclear while both Omar Ayub and Aleema Khan have also not made any comment publicly on the matter.

Last December, the government launched a strict crackdown on individuals spreading propaganda about the state and its institutions on social media, with authorities taking swift action to curb the spread of fake news.

The authorities identified 12 suspects involved in circulating false information and propaganda. FIRs have been lodged against them, with further legal action underway.

The individuals identified in the crackdown include: Mehmood Zeeshan Sajid, Faheem Khan, Muhammad Owais, Manocher, Aziz Ahmed, Saad Adnan Khurshid, Muhammad Asad, Malik Ismatullah Khan, Enayatullah, Sultan Mehmood Khan, Kaleemullah, and Aurangzeb.

The suspects hail from various regions, including Karachi, Sanghar, Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Swat. They are accused of engaging in activities that defame the government, incite rebellion, and disrupt state affairs through inflammatory posts.

Earlier on Monday, the JIT had once again summoned 25 PTI members in connection with an ongoing probe into negative and anti-state propaganda.

On the previous hearing, PTI’s chairman Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan, and Shah Farman appeared before the JIT and faced an intense five-hour interrogation.

According to sources, Shah Farman’s behavior was deemed inappropriate, prompting the JIT to ask him additional tough questions.

The PTI leaders and members of the party’s social media team have been instructed to appear before the JIT again. Those summoned include Salman Akram Raja, Rauf Hassan, Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, and Muhammad Hammad Raza, among others.

Notices were issued to Aun Abbas Bappi, Alia Hamza Malik, Muhammad Shahbaz Shabbir, Waqas Akram, Kanwal Shozab, Taimur Saleem Khan, and Asad Qaiser.

Additionally, Shah Farman, Asif Rashid, Muhammad Arshad, Sibghatullah Virk, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Noman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, Salman Raza, Zulfi Bukhari, Musa Virk, and Ali Malik have been called to explain their positions.