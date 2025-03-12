Prince Harry Receives Painful Reality Check About Children Archie And Lilibet

Prince Harry’s strained relationship with the Royal Family has reportedly led to his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, having little to no connection with their royal cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Disconnect

According to New Idea Magazine, while Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children maintain a strong bond with their Tindall cousins, Harry’s kids remain distant from their royal relatives.

A royal insider revealed, “This is a painful reminder for Harry that his kids don’t share a similar closeness with their cousins. They don’t even know them.”

Meghan’s Efforts to Fill the Gap

Reports suggest that Meghan Markle, now going by Meghan Sussex, is addressing this family divide by introducing close friends as ‘aunts’ and ‘uncles’ to Archie and Lilibet.

“Meghan is clearly close to Daniel and Serena – and there may well be other friends she has introduced to the children as aunts and uncles,” the source added.

As Archie and Lilibet grow older, it’s only a matter of time before they begin to question why they don’t have relationships with Uncle William, Aunt Catherine, or other royal relatives.

While the rift between Harry and the royals shows no signs of mending, it remains to be seen if his children will ever build connections with their British family.