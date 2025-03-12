Netflix Breaks Silence On Celebrity Chef’s Claims About Meghan Markle’s Show Amid Backlash

Netflix has responded to celebrity chef Jameson Stocks’ criticism of With Love, Meghan, denying his claims that he was approached to consult on the series.

Stocks recently blasted Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, calling it “terrible” and “painful to watch.” He also alleged that he turned down an offer to work on the project, saying it felt “forced and fake.”

However, Netflix insiders have refuted his statements, stating that the platform never reached out to Stocks. According to a report by GB News, the streaming giant also clarified that development of the show hadn’t even begun at the time he claimed he was contacted.

Speaking to the publication, Stocks said he was approached during New York Fashion Week in February last year about consulting on a “mystery lifestyle programme.”

“I was asked last year by Netflix if I wanted to consult on a lifestyle programme. They didn’t go into too much detail about who it was, but I already kind of knew anyway,” he claimed.

Stocks added that he rejected the offer, explaining, “Even if she produced a really great programme—which I was quite skeptical of—I felt like I might get slammed for being part of it.”

His remarks have sparked intense backlash, with the chef revealing that he has received hundreds of death threats since voicing his opinion.

“I haven’t personally attacked anyone, because that’s something I don’t do and wouldn’t do,” he told the New York Post. “But all of a sudden, I’m getting death threats.”

Netflix has yet to issue an official statement on the controversy beyond dismissing Stocks’ claims.