Nawaz Sharif, NA Speaker discuss legislative developments, political situation

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The NA Speaker briefed the PML-N President on the current session of the National Assembly, ongoing legislative developments, key parliamentary matters and the performance of the 16th National Assembly during its first parliamentary year.

According to sources privy to the meeting, the NA speaker arrived at the former prime minister’s residence to discuss proposed amendments to Articles 62, 63 of the Constitution, which resulted in the dismissal of Sharif for being dishonest for concealing his salary from a Dubai-based company.

The Article 62 and 63 stipulates that a parliamentarian should be Sadiq (truthful) and Ameen (trustworthy).

Former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and former Law Minister Zahid Hamid were also present during the meeting, they added.

The law minister had earlier announced on the floor of the National Assembly to do away with Article 62 and 63 of the constitution, drawing strong reaction from the opposition parties which vowed to resist any such attempt to amend the constitution “just to save one person.”

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif appreciated the NA Speaker for conducting the proceedings of the House with fairness despite protests by the opposition.

He further emphasized that the people of Pakistan are not interested in protests and sloganeering; rather, they seek sustainable solutions to the country’s pressing issues.

The PML-N chief also commended the Speaker for his role as the “Custodian of the House” and for effectively facilitating dialogue and negotiations between the government and the opposition. However, he lamented that the negotiations failed to yield results due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lack of seriousness.

PML-N President underscored the importance of upholding parliamentary supremacy, enacting legislation in the public interest, and strengthening democracy.

He said that a strong parliament is essential for ensuring political stability and promoting public welfare in the country.

Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah had said that the PML-N-led government wants to do away with the “constitutional provisions to save Sharif,” reiterating that his party will not allow the government to play with the constitution “just to save one person.”

Similar former Law Minister Zahid Hamid, at the floor of the National Assembly, had said the government was considering to amend Articles 62, 63 of the Constitution while working on the proposed amendment and its legal aspects has been underway.

The minister said the government believed that the period of a lawmaker’s ineligibility should be lesser than current five years.