Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Failure Least Of Her Worries As Unpopularity Skyrockets

Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has ignited yet another wave of controversy, proving that no matter what she does, public opinion remains fiercely divided.

The lifestyle series, which features Meghan hosting celebrity friends for home-cooked meals, has been met with scathing reviews. The Independent called it “queasy and exhausting,” while Vulture criticized it for “new frontiers in unrelatability.” The Times described it as “so much worse” than expected, and on Rotten Tomatoes, the show sits at a dismal 33% critics score and an even lower 20% audience rating.

Despite the negative reception, Netflix has already confirmed a second season, and some social media users have embraced its lighthearted, meme-worthy moments. But as pop culture experts point out, the backlash isn’t just about the show itself—it’s about Meghan.

The Meghan Markle Problem: Perception vs. Reality

Rob Shuter, a former celebrity publicist and host of Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter, argues that the criticism surrounding With Love, Meghan is more about Meghan’s image than the quality of the show.

“This isn’t about what she’s doing—it’s about her,” he says.

The biggest issue, according to Shuter, is that Meghan and Prince Harry have struggled to balance their public and private personas since stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Their brand centers on authenticity, yet they often appear guarded and calculated.

A prime example? The show, which is marketed as an intimate look into Meghan’s home life, isn’t even filmed in her actual home. Instead, it takes place in a rental property designed to mimic a cozy, lived-in space.

“She doesn’t help herself,” Shuter explains. “If you’re doing an at-home, entertaining lifestyle cooking show, but you’re not actually in your home, that’s a problem. It feels staged, and that’s why people have trouble believing it’s authentic.”

This pattern extends beyond With Love, Meghan. When Harry and Meghan left the royal family, they cited a desire for privacy. Yet, in the years since, they have launched a Spotify podcast, a Netflix docuseries, and a memoir—moves that some critics argue contradict their original message.

“She lets us into her life, then she pushes us out,” Shuter continues. “For years, she’s demanded privacy for her children, but now they’re appearing on her social media. It feels like she wants it both ways.”

Why Meghan’s Scrutiny Goes Beyond Hollywood Norms

Psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis believes the level of criticism Meghan receives is disproportionate.

“Why are we scrutinizing a lifestyle show so intensely?” she asks. “Other celebrities have done far worse, yet they don’t attract nearly this level of backlash.”

Sarkis suggests that much of the outrage directed at Meghan stems from deeper social biases. She has faced relentless media attacks, including racist narratives, and has spoken openly about how public scrutiny drove her to contemplate suicide.

“If I’d been through what she had, I’d be cautious, too,” Shuter admits.

Ultimately, Sarkis argues that the backlash against With Love, Meghan is a reflection of broader societal attitudes rather than the show’s content. She encourages viewers to examine their own reactions:

“What is it about this show that bothers you? Does it remind you of something personal? Are there messages you’ve absorbed over time that make you feel threatened by her success? What does this trigger in you?”

At its core, With Love, Meghan may be just another lifestyle show—but the conversation surrounding it is far bigger than what’s on the screen.