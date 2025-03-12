Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Critics Receive Death Threats

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks is facing serious backlash, including death threats, after openly criticizing Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Stocks, 41, told The New York Post that he was shocked by the threats, clarifying that his remarks were aimed at the show, not Markle herself. “I’ve not gone in on somebody personally,” he said. “All I did was critique the show, yet I’m being treated like I attacked her directly.”

The chef’s comments came during an appearance on GB News last Saturday, where he described With Love, Meghan as “terrible,” “lethargic,” and “painful to watch.” He suggested Markle return to acting, a field he believes suits her better. “People should stick to what they do best,” he added.

Despite the online backlash, Stocks maintained that he holds no personal grudge against Markle. “I have nothing against Meghan Markle,” he reiterated, emphasizing that his critique was strictly about the show’s execution and pacing.

Stocks also revealed that he had casual discussions with Netflix executives in early 2024 about consulting on a lifestyle program. While he suspected it was for Markle’s project, he ultimately declined, choosing to focus on his family in the UK.

However, a Netflix production insider disputed his claims, telling The New York Post that With Love, Meghan wasn’t even in development at the time of Stocks’ alleged meeting and that he was never formally invited to work on the series.

The controversy surrounding With Love, Meghan continues to grow, with critics and fans debating its authenticity and appeal. Meanwhile, Stocks’ experience highlights the intense reaction Markle and her projects often provoke, adding another layer to the ongoing media frenzy surrounding the Duchess of Sussex.