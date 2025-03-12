King Charles Pushing Forward With Royal Duties Amid Tough Cancer Battle

King Charles remains steadfast in his royal responsibilities, completing his third major engagement in just two days despite ongoing health concerns. The monarch, who is undergoing cancer treatment, has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to fulfill his public commitments.

Following his appearance at the Commonwealth Day service, the King visited the Royal College of Nursing before attending a high-profile summit at Hampton Court Palace. According to Buckingham Palace, the event brought together CEOs, government representatives, and Indigenous leaders to discuss the economic case for transitioning to a sustainable future.