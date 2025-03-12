Entertainment

King Charles Pushing Forward With Royal Duties Amid Tough Cancer Battle

By Abidoon Nadeem

King Charles remains steadfast in his royal responsibilities, completing his third major engagement in just two days despite ongoing health concerns. The monarch, who is undergoing cancer treatment, has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to fulfill his public commitments.

Following his appearance at the Commonwealth Day service, the King visited the Royal College of Nursing before attending a high-profile summit at Hampton Court Palace. According to Buckingham Palace, the event brought together CEOs, government representatives, and Indigenous leaders to discuss the economic case for transitioning to a sustainable future.

During the gathering, King Charles viewed a Formula E electric car, marking the fifth anniversary of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI)—a program he launched to prioritize sustainability in global economics.

TThe SMI has made significant strides, including launching the Terra Carta—a 2030 roadmap for sustainable business backed by over 250 CEOs—establishing more than 20 industry and financial task forces to drive green initiatives, encouraging its members to develop at least one net-zero building in their portfolios, and mobilizing trillions in investments for clean energy and decarbonization efforts.

Despite his health challenges, King Charles remains committed to his vision for a sustainable future, reinforcing his dedication to both his royal role and global environmental progress.

