During the gathering, King Charles viewed a Formula E electric car, marking the fifth anniversary of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI)—a program he launched to prioritize sustainability in global economics.
TThe SMI has made significant strides, including launching the Terra Carta—a 2030 roadmap for sustainable business backed by over 250 CEOs—establishing more than 20 industry and financial task forces to drive green initiatives, encouraging its members to develop at least one net-zero building in their portfolios, and mobilizing trillions in investments for clean energy and decarbonization efforts.
Despite his health challenges, King Charles remains committed to his vision for a sustainable future, reinforcing his dedication to both his royal role and global environmental progress.