Kate Middleton Faces Disappointing News From U.S. After Meeting With Harry

Kate Middleton’s popularity in the United States has seen a decline, with a new royal favorability poll ranking her behind Prince Harry.

The latest survey placed the Princess of Wales in fifth position among the most admired British royals, while the Duke of Sussex secured fourth place. The results suggest a shift in American public perception of the royal family.

According to the poll, the late Princess Diana continues to be the most beloved royal, receiving a 76% favorability rating from U.S. respondents. She was followed by Queen Elizabeth II, who earned 67% approval. Prince William took third place with 58%, while Prince Harry edged out Kate with 53%. The Princess of Wales followed closely behind at 52%, marking an unexpected dip for one of the monarchy’s most popular figures.

The ranking comes amid reports that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry may have privately met during her recent Caribbean vacation with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to Closer, the Princess of Wales reportedly arranged a discreet meeting with Harry while vacationing on Mustique. Insiders claim that Kate is eager to see Prince Harry reintegrate into the royal fold and hopes to encourage reconciliation between him and Prince William.

While neither Kensington Palace nor Prince Harry has confirmed the meeting, speculation continues about whether Kate’s efforts could lead to a future thaw in tensions between the royal brothers.