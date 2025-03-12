Justin and Hailey Bieber Turn to Therapy Amid Marital Struggles and Diddy Scandal

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly seeking intensive couples therapy as rumors of marital trouble continue to circulate, despite their public displays of affection.

Marriage on the Rocks?

According to RadarOnline, the couple has been attending therapy sessions to prevent their relationship from falling apart. A source described this period as “crisis time”, adding, “Hailey isn’t ready to give up, but with all the outside pressure and the challenges of parenting a new baby, stress levels are high.”

Diddy Scandal’s Impact on Justin

Compounding the tension is Justin’s reported panic over his past ties to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is facing serious sex trafficking charges.

A source close to the couple revealed, “Justin is terrified of getting subpoenaed if Diddy goes to trial. He fears exposure from his past, and it’s affecting his marriage.”

Hailey Stands by Justin Amid His Struggles

The Peaches singer has reportedly been dealing with PTSD and emotional turmoil, and Hailey remains committed to supporting him through it.

“Whenever something comes up, they see their counselor together,” the insider explained. “Hailey is willing to walk through the fire with him.”

New Parenthood Amidst Speculation

Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024, and while they have been embracing parenthood, persistent rumors about trouble in their marriage continue to swirl.

Despite their efforts to dispel speculation through social media posts, the internet remains unconvinced, fueling further scrutiny over their relationship.