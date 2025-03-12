John Miller Turns to Ex-Wife Amid Jennifer Garner’s Growing Closeness With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly feeling uneasy after recent photos surfaced of the actress sharing affectionate moments with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The images, first released by TMZ, captured Garner and Affleck in a warm embrace during their son Samuel’s 13th birthday celebration at a paintball field. Affleck was seen placing his hands on Garner’s hips, further fueling speculation about their close relationship following his recent split from Jennifer Lopez.

According to sources, Miller has been increasingly uncomfortable with Garner and Affleck’s growing bond. While he has always supported her co-parenting relationship with Affleck, their newfound physical closeness is reportedly testing his patience. Insiders claim he has issued an ultimatum, making it clear that he won’t tolerate further public displays of affection between the exes.

In an unexpected turn, Miller was recently spotted with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, just days after the controversial images of Garner and Affleck emerged. The two were seen driving together, sparking speculation about whether Miller is seeking comfort in his past relationship as he navigates his current situation.

Miller and Campbell were married from 2005 to 2011, and though the reasons for their split remain undisclosed, they have maintained a cordial relationship while co-parenting their children.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing speculation, sources close to Miller insist he trusts Garner’s loyalty. However, insiders in Hollywood suggest that Affleck’s increasing presence in her life could pose a challenge for their relationship moving forward.