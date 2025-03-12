Jennifer Garner ‘Crosses The Line’ With Ben Affleck Meeting, Boyfriend John Miller Reacts

Jennifer Garner’s longtime boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly not happy about her recent cozy moment with ex-husband Ben Affleck, sources claim.

John Miller Uncomfortable with Garner-Affleck Photos

According to Page Six, the CaliBurger CEO, who has been dating Garner on and off since 2018, allegedly feels the paintball birthday party photos of Garner and Affleck were “crossing the line.”

A source stated that while Miller has always been supportive of Garner’s co-parenting with Affleck, he believes the viral pictures were “disrespectful” to their relationship.

The ‘Ultimatum’

Reportedly, Miller confronted Garner after the images surfaced, telling her that he “doesn’t want to see anything like that again” or he might “walk away” from their relationship.

Garner and Affleck’s Viral Moment

The ex-couple, who were married for 10 years, sparked reconciliation rumors after being seen laughing and embracing at their son Samuel’s paintball birthday party.

In the pictures, Affleck wrapped his arms around Garner’s waist as she focused on her paintball gun, fueling speculation that their bond remains strong despite their 2018 divorce.

What’s Next for Garner and Miller?

Garner and Affleck, who also share daughters Violet and Seraphina, have maintained a close friendship, but insiders say Garner is committed to Miller—though his frustration with her lingering connection to Affleck could test their future together.