Jaffar Express survivors share harrowing accounts of terrorist attack

QUETTA: The passengers of the Jaffar Express train, who were freed after being held hostage by terrorists, have shared their harrowing accounts of the attack.

One of the rescued passengers described the chaotic scene during the assault, stating that passengers were forced to lie on the floor of the train for protection. According to the passenger, gunshots and explosions were heard as the attack unfolded.

The passenger also recalled that the attackers ordered everyone to disembark from the train, though many were hesitant. “I took my children and got off. I told myself that since they are telling us to get down, we should listen, otherwise, they would come inside and start shooting,” the passenger explained.

The attack, which targeted the train, led to a tense and frightening situation for the passengers, many of whom feared for their lives.

He added, “We got off, and after that, they left me, my children, and my wife, telling us not to look back.”

A senior passenger who was also rescued stated that the terrorists instructed the children to get off the train, explaining that there was no safety either inside or outside the train.

The group descended and, fortunately, was spared. They continued walking for hours, eventually falling into a canal, but after walking for about four hours, they reached a safe location.

It is important to note that the Jaffar Express, which was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, was attacked yesterday, with 500 passengers being taken hostage. As part of a clearance operation, 27 terrorists have been killed, and 155 passengers have been freed.

The train, which left Quetta at 9:30 AM, was fired upon by unknown armed assailants near the areas of Gaddalar and Piru Kanri. The attack left the train’s driver severely wounded, and he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to security sources, the operation against the terrorists is still ongoing, and suicide bombers have used women and children as shields.

These bombers are reported to be holding women and children hostage in three different locations, leading to cautious measures being taken during the operation.

Earlier, the leadership of the country, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan and appreciated the security forces for their effective and timely response.

Meanwhile, Train services from Quetta to other regions of the country have been halted following a terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.

According to railway authorities, no trains will operate from Quetta today until further notice due to security concerns.