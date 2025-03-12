Jaffar Express attack part of well-planned conspiracy: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday stated that the attack on Jaffar Express was a well-planned act and part of a foreign conspiracy, confirming that all train passengers were rescued from the train.

The minister, however, refrained from disclosing further details about the ongoing rescue operation.

Abbasi emphasized that preventive measures would have been taken had the authorities had prior intelligence about the attack. He said that as Pakistan continues to face terrorism, all global powers, including China, the US, and Pakistan, stand united against terrorism.

He assured that a rescue train is present at the site, and railway staff is actively engaged in operations without any logistical constraints. Abbasi also linked the recent attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a neighboring country’s conspiracy, stressing that Pakistan’s security forces were responding with full capability. He acknowledged the sacrifices of youth and security personnel in thwarting such attacks.

The minister confirmed that the Inspector General (IG) of Railways has been deployed to the incident site and urged national unity, saying, “We must stand behind our armed forces and security institutions.”

He vowed that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain and warned that if fire is ignited nearby, it could reach our homes too.