The Jafar Express outrage represents a new dimension of terrorism. It showed the criminal nature of the BLA, as well as the rather childish mentality of its planners. Though there were significant differences, the whole episode resembled nothing so much as the train robberies that were the staples of so many old Western movies. The idea of taking over a whole train would appeal only to someone of low mental age. Instead of pulling passengers off buses, as was done in Musakhel district in August, and killing those who belonged to Punjab, this attack had as its targets security personnel, as they went upcountry. The BLA did succeed in one thing, and that was to cut Balochistan’s rail link to the rest of the country, with the Railways shutting down all traffic, both passenger and commercial.

That the attack was horrendous, and the security agencies must be commended for the promptitude and professionalism of their response, are given. But the more problematic question remains of how such a massive operation could be launched without any word escaping, without any odd occurrence putting any agency on the trail. It is not as if there is a shortage of law enforcing agencies involved. There is the Railways Police, the Balochistan Police, the Frontier Corps, IB, and the military intelligence agencies. Then there is the question of whether there will be any further attacks. If the possibility exists, which other group is as mentally deprived as to carry out such attacks. Could terrorists try such less complicated attacks as platform blasts or derailments? That the perpetrators were in touch with handlers abroad is nothing spectacular, for it confirms that the BLA is in cahoots with the enemies of Pakistan, which is already well known.

While the methods of the BLA have always been condemnable. Its ability to recruit owes itself to the existence of genuine grievances. No doubt there is some exaggeration, also no doubt some of the perceived grievances are shared by inhabitants of the rest of the country. That does not men that the Baloch must not have their grievances addressed as far as possible. The federal government must realize now that the threat from terrorism is not limited to KP, but also extends to Balochistan. The involvement of the country’s enemies must also be tackled vigorously. Clearly, the effects of the arrest of RAW operative Kulbhushan Yadav have worn off.