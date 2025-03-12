Inside Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s $29M Montecito Home That Didn’t Make It To Netflix

Meghan Markle’s hit Netflix series With Love, Meghan showcases a cozy home where she hosts and cooks for friends. However, the kitchen featured on the show isn’t inside the lavish $29 million Montecito estate she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

The Sussexes purchased their sprawling mansion in 2020 after stepping back from royal life, originally paying $14.65 million. Nestled within five acres of private land, the nine-bedroom estate has nearly doubled in value and offers breathtaking views, lush gardens, and a resort-style swimming pool.

While Meghan chose not to film her new Netflix show at home, the property was featured in the couple’s 2022 Harry & Meghan documentary. The estate’s grandeur was described in The Cut magazine as “a classic Tuscan villa meets Napa vineyard meets Beverly Hills country club.”

Meghan previously revealed she and Harry initially hesitated to visit the home due to financial uncertainty post-royal exit. However, they were immediately captivated, with Meghan recalling how two intertwined palm trees in the garden symbolized their relationship, making the decision to buy an easy one.

Beyond offering ultimate privacy, the Montecito estate has allowed Harry and Meghan to integrate into their celebrity-filled neighborhood, where stars like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Ariana Grande also own homes.

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone even praised the Sussexes for their community involvement, sharing that a friend once spotted them casually cycling through the area, waving at fellow locals. “They didn’t come here to live off our community; they came here to be a part of it,” she said.

Despite their high-profile status, it seems Meghan and Harry are settling into Montecito life, embracing both its exclusivity and sense of community.