Gene Hackman’s Death Sparks Major Inheritance Battle For Immense $80 Million Fortune

The tragic deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have left significant legal questions surrounding the fate of their $80 million estate, including their $3.8 million Santa Fe home where they were both found.

Why the Timing of Their Deaths Matters

Hackman, 94, and Arakawa, 61, passed away days apart—an unusual circumstance that could have legal implications on how their assets are divided.

According to police reports, Betsy died first from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease spread by rodents. Hackman, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, passed away seven days later from heart disease. The delay between their deaths may influence how New Mexico state law dictates the distribution of their wealth.

Estate lawyer Kevin Holmes explained to the Daily Mail that New Mexico law includes a “survivorship” rule, which states that if two people die within 120 hours (five days) of each other, their deaths are considered simultaneous for inheritance purposes.

Since Betsy died first and more than five days passed before Hackman’s death, her estate may have legally transferred to him—even if he was incapacitated and unaware of her passing. That means her share of assets would then pass according to Hackman’s will, rather than to her own heirs or family members.

What Happens to Hackman’s Estate?

The specifics of Hackman’s will remain private, but reports confirm that he did not have children with Betsy. His three adult children—Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie Hackman—were from his first marriage to Faye Maltese.

If no prenuptial agreement existed, and if Hackman inherited Betsy’s share of assets, then her entire estate could end up in his children’s hands instead of her family’s.

Legal experts also suggest that Hackman’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis could complicate matters if his will was signed when he was mentally impaired, potentially leading to contested claims over his estate.

Family’s Reaction & Unanswered Questions

Hackman’s children released a statement mourning the double loss of their father and stepmother:

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

His daughter Leslie Hackman later praised Betsy for helping extend her father’s life, saying:

“They had a wonderful marriage. I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive. She took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So I am appreciative to her for that, and I’m very saddened by her passing.”

What’s Next?

With no immediate legal disputes publicly reported, the fate of Hackman’s estate remains uncertain. If challenges arise—whether over Hackman’s mental capacity at the time of his will or Betsy’s share of assets—it could lead to a prolonged legal battle over his fortune.

A Quiet Life, A Complicated Ending

Hackman, known for Superman, The French Connection, and Bonnie & Clyde, retired from acting in 2004 and lived a secluded life in Santa Fe with Betsy and their three dogs. Tragically, one of their pets, Zinna, was found dead alongside them, with its cause of death still unknown.

With the estate’s future now in the hands of legal experts, the timing of their deaths will likely play a crucial role in determining who ultimately inherits Hackman’s fortune.