FIA arrests two human traffickers involved in 2023 Libya boat tragedy

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two human traffickers, including a most wanted suspect listed in the ‘Red Book’, for their involvement in the 2023 Libya boat tragedy.

According to FIA officials, the arrested individuals have been identified as Ataullah and Saeed Usman. The suspects were apprehended from Sargodha and Sialkot.

Ataullah, a Red Book-listed human trafficker, was found guilty of deceiving innocent citizens and illegally sending them to Europe via sea. He took Rs. 4.5 million from two individuals, promising to send them to Italy. The victims were transported by boat from Libya to Italy, but the vessel met with an accident, resulting in the death of one victim.

Meanwhile, Saeed Usman allegedly extorted Rs 2.6 million from a citizen under the pretense of facilitating his travel to Italy. He initially sent the victim to Libya, but the individual remains missing to this day. This case has already seen the arrest of two other suspects prior to this operation.

The FIA has intensified operations against human trafficking networks, with a zero-tolerance policy in place.

“The arrested traffickers will be given strict legal punishment,” added spokesperson.

The agency urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to illegal immigration.

Staff Report
Staff Report

