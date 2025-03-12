Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Trailer Brings Chaos and Heart to the Real World

Disney has unveiled the first full-length trailer for its highly anticipated live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, giving fans a fresh look at the beloved blue alien’s chaotic arrival on Earth.

The trailer introduces Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl longing for a best friend. When she wishes upon a shooting star, she unexpectedly finds Stitch—an out-of-control extraterrestrial experiment designed for destruction. Just like in the 2002 animated classic, Lilo and Stitch form a unique bond through the Hawaiian concept of “ohana,” meaning family—where nobody gets left behind.

Set to Elvis Presley’s You’re the Devil in Disguise and Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride, the trailer showcases Stitch’s signature mischief as he honks at drivers, hurls a CD at a moving car, and causes mayhem across the island. Despite his unruly behavior, Lilo reminds him: “Sometimes, family isn’t perfect. That doesn’t mean they aren’t good.”

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On), the remake features Maia Kealoha as Lilo, with Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, and Courtney B. Vance rounding out the cast. Chris Sanders, co-director of the original film, returns to voice Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch is set to hit theaters on May 23, following Disney’s Snow White remake in March. The film joins a lineup of live-action adaptations, including The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid, all of which have seen varying levels of box-office success.