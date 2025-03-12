NATIONAL

ATC extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in Nov 26 two cases

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has extended the interim bail of former first lady Bushra Bibi in two cases related to the November 26 protests.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the hearing. Bushra Bibi’s legal team, represented by Anser Kiyani and Shamsa Kiyani advocates, appeared before the court.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyers submitted a request for exemption from personal appearance and sought permission for her to be included in the investigation from jail. They urged the court to direct the investigation officer (IO) to interrogate her in prison.

The judge assured that the court order would include instructions for her interrogation.

The court extended her interim bail till April 28 in the Secretariat Police Station case and April 29 in the Karachi Company Police Station case.

