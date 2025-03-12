Ana de Armas Stuns at Paris Fashion Week Amid Tom Cruise Rumors

Ana de Armas made a dazzling solo appearance at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out amid ongoing speculation about her recent dinner with Tom Cruise.

Ana de Armas Attends Paris Fashion Week Solo

The Blonde star attended Louis Vuitton’s show in a stunning black and white floral dress, marking her first public appearance since the viral Valentine’s Day photos with Cruise.

Despite her relationship with Manuel Anido, Ana’s dinner with Tom on February 14 fueled romance rumors, but she seemed unbothered by the speculation while enjoying the high-fashion event.

Ana Lands Major Louis Vuitton Deal

The biggest revelation of the night? Ana de Armas is now an official ambassador for Louis Vuitton, joining stars like Emma Stone and Sophie Turner as the face of the luxury brand.

Ana, who has frequently worn Louis Vuitton at high-profile events—including the Oscars—shared her excitement on Instagram:

“I am very grateful to my amazing Louis Vuitton team for always taking care of me. I have so much respect and appreciation for you. I love you, guys.”

She also celebrated her collaboration with Estée Lauder, another major brand she’s been working with.

A Career on the Rise

Despite the controversy surrounding her personal life, Ana de Armas continues to thrive in Hollywood and fashion. With her Louis Vuitton ambassadorship and upcoming film projects, she proves she’s one of the most in-demand actresses today.