Adapting to cyber warfare

In today’s world, warfare is no longer confined to land, sea, and air. A rapidly evolving security environment has introduced cyberspace as the fifth domain of warfare, which is capable of crippling national security without firing a single bullet. Adapting to this reality is not optional but a strategic necessity. While Pakistan has developed a strong conventional military force, the absence of a fully integrated cyber warfare doctrine leaves critical national infrastructure exposed to digital threats. The country has already faced multiple cyber threats, ranging from attacks on government institutions to state-sponsored digital espionage targeting military and intelligence networks. AI-driven propaganda and misinformation campaigns have also been deployed to destabilise Pakistan’s internal security and diplomatic relations. Despite these challenges, national security strategies remain heavily focused on conventional threats. The government must modernise its cybersecurity framework, restructure defence policies and integrate cyber deterrence into its military strategy to ensure that it is effectively capable of countering cyber threats.

ANNFAAL NASIRUDDEEN

ISLAMABAD

Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire offer, US to take proposal to Russia
