Sindh CM urges steps to strengthen poultry, fisheries and livestock sectors

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday stressed the need for the Fisheries and Livestock Department to implement initiatives aimed at strengthening the poultry, fisheries, and livestock sectors, saying their development would help stabilise the economy and ensure prosperity for associated businesses.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Muhammad Ali Malkani at CM House. The two officials discussed strategies for modernising and improving the fisheries and livestock sectors, with an emphasis on adopting advanced technologies.

Minister Malkani briefed the chief minister on ongoing efforts to improve the sectors. In response, Murad Ali Shah directed him to provide proper guidance to all stakeholders, including farmers and fishermen, and to ensure that support services are accessible.

“The growth of these sectors will not only strengthen the provincial economy but also bring economic stability to businesses associated with livestock and fisheries,” the chief minister said.

He instructed officials to introduce modern fish farming techniques and ensure fishermen have access to essential facilities, particularly in coastal areas. Shah also called for efforts to promote fish exports by upgrading fishing harbours with modern amenities and emphasised the adoption of environmentally sustainable fishing practices to protect marine ecosystems.

Addressing issues in livestock healthcare, the CM ordered improvements to veterinary hospitals and clinics across the province. He stressed the importance of enhancing animal breeding and vaccination programmes and called for stringent monitoring of livestock farms to prevent the spread of diseases.

He further directed authorities to crack down on the sale of substandard animal feed and urged the adoption of advanced technologies to increase milk, egg, and meat production. “The Livestock Department plays a critical role in ensuring food security,” he said, calling for practical steps to enhance the department’s overall performance.