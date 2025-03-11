Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why Protecting Her Kids’ Privacy Is More Important Than Fame

Scarlett Johansson is fiercely protecting her children’s privacy, choosing to keep them out of the public eye despite her high-profile career.

The Black Widow actress, 40, spoke candidly in a recent InStyle cover story, sharing why she prioritizes anonymity for her kids—10-year-old Rose, whom she shares with ex Romain Dauriac, and 3-year-old Cosmo, her son with husband Colin Jost, 42.

Why Scarlett Johansson Won’t Let Her Kids Be in the Spotlight

While Johansson is known for her outspoken political activism, she keeps her personal life strictly private—especially when it comes to her children.

“My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy,” she told InStyle. “The anonymity of my children is very precious to me.”

She recalled a recent moment with her 10-year-old daughter, who expressed an interest in creating online content.

“She said, ‘Oh, I would love to make videos for The Outset’ [Johansson’s skincare brand]. And I said, ‘Well, other than the fact that you’re 10…’”

The Heavy Burden of Fame: ‘You Can Never Take It Back’

The two-time Oscar nominee also reflected on the double-edged sword of celebrity, explaining why she wants to delay exposure for her kids until they can decide for themselves.

“The idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun,” she admitted. “But then you can never stuff it back in the bottle. The reality is, there’s a massive loss to that.”

She added, “So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone’s choice—that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go.”

Scarlett Johansson Talks ‘Ghosting’ With Daughter Rose

Beyond privacy, Johansson is also teaching her daughter important life lessons, including the impact of ghosting in relationships.

In a Today with Jenna and Friends interview, Johansson shared a conversation she had with Rose, who had recently cut off communication with a boy who liked her.

“She just stopped talking to him straight up, and he felt terrible,” Johansson recalled. “I introduced the ghosting concept… I told her, ‘It really makes the other person feel terrible about themselves.’”

While the actress confessed she had ghosted people in her own dating life, she now understands its emotional impact, saying, “I hate confrontation.”

A Hollywood Star Who Chooses Family First

Despite her A-list status, Scarlett Johansson is determined to shield her children from the downsides of fame, ensuring they have a normal upbringing away from the spotlight.

Her firm stance on privacy underscores her deep devotion to her family, proving that even in Hollywood, some things remain sacred.