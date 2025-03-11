Prince William and Kate Middleton Completely ‘Unaware’ of Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly uninterested in Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, according to a royal expert.

A source claims the Prince and Princess of Wales are so detached from the Sussexes that they are not even keeping up with news about the couple, let alone watching Meghan’s new lifestyle show.

William and Kate ‘Not Paying Attention’ to Meghan’s Netflix Venture

Royal commentator Angela Levin took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that certain members of the royal family are unaware that Meghan has launched a new show. “It seems some individuals are shocked that the Royal Family are not going to watch Meghan’s hosting series on Netflix. Why on earth should they? Some, shock horror, don’t even know it’s on,” she wrote.

Levin’s claim suggests that William and Kate are no longer focused on Prince Harry and Meghan’s activities and have moved on from the drama surrounding their departure from the royal family.

Photo: Netflix

Public Reactions to the Royal Snub

The internet was quick to react to the news, with many dismissing the idea that the royals would watch With Love, Meghan in the first place. One social media user commented, “Find me someone who is going to watch it!”

Another added, “No one cares if they watch it. For some reason, royalists think the BRF name holds weight outside of the UK & it really doesn’t.”

Meanwhile, some users expressed disinterest in the show itself, with one writing, “Cancelled Netflix. Not interested in watching hair in my food.”

Photo: Getty Images

What’s Next for Meghan Markle?

Despite the mixed reactions, With Love, Meghan has already secured a second season, proving that Netflix still sees potential in the Duchess of Sussex’s content. However, if royal insiders are to be believed, Meghan shouldn’t expect any support from the palace.