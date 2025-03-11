PM announces Daanish University in capital with £190m NCA funds

It would be an institution where deserving talented students will receive high-quality research-based education: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced the establishment of Daanish University of Applied and Emerging Sciences in Islamabad by utilizing £190 million amount that was transferred from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s account.

Initially repatriated to Pakistan in 2019, the funds were linked to property tycoon Malik Riaz, who was suspected of involvement in illicit financial activities. Riaz reached a settlement with UK authorities without admitting guilt. However, the money became the subject of controversy after it was deposited into the Supreme Court account instead of the national treasury to settle a financial penalty imposed on him in a separate case in Pakistan.

The development occurred under the administration of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was accused of accepting land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from Riaz by allowing him to benefit from the same amount he had forfeited in Britain. The case later contributed to the PTI founder’s who was sentenced to 14 years in jail for corruption.

The prime minister, while chairing the Steering Committee meeting for the establishment of Daanish University of Applied and Emerging Sciences expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for ensuring the smooth transfer of the £190 million to the federal government account.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister highlighted that Daanish University would be an institution where deserving and talented students will receive high-quality research-based education.

He directed the early completion of legal formalities for acquiring land in Islamabad for the university.

The prime minister also instructed the swift finalization of the university’s charter and other legal matters. Furthermore, he emphasized that Daanish University should be developed as an international-standard technical and applied sciences university.

He further directed that the university’s architecture should reflect simplicity, with buildings constructed using red bricks and avoiding unnecessary expenditures to minimize costs.

He also instructed to recruit highly qualified faculty and teachers for the university, which would be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and advanced research facilities.

PM Shehbaz said that the university’s curriculum should be prepared as per the international standards. He further directed to form a committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor and a committee for nominating the Board of Trustees.

During the meeting, a briefing was given on Daanish University and Daanish Schools and it was highlighted that the prime minister would be the patron of Daanish University, which will be registered as a Section 42 company, with all necessary formalities to be completed within a few days.

The university’s land has been selected in Sector H-16. Daanish University will operate under the Daanish Trust to ensure financial independence and minimal government intervention.

Additionally, it was announced that Daanish Schools would soon be established in Shigar, Gilgit, and Bagh, as well as in Neelum Valley (AJK) and underprivileged areas of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Education and Vocational Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and senior government officials.