Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Giving Relationship Another Chance After Break-Up

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be giving their relationship another shot—or at least a more casual version of it—according to a new report by RadarOnline.

Kim and Pete’s Secret Meet-Ups?

The insider claims that the two reconnected recently behind the scenes and spent some quality time chatting. “Kim has a soft spot for Pete and always will,” the source revealed.

Their previous breakup was reportedly more about timing than lack of chemistry. “Kim cherishes the time they spent together, but Pete wasn’t in the right state of mind at the time,” the insider added. His inexperience with extreme fame and the pressure from Kanye West’s public bullying put a strain on the relationship.

Now, it seems Kim is considering revisiting their spark. “She’s toying with the idea of some late-night rendezvous. Their chemistry has never been a problem, and she still raves about how amazing the intimacy was,” the source claimed.

Kim’s Perspective Has Changed

When they first split, Kim was reportedly heartbroken because she had seen long-term potential in Pete. However, according to the source, “She’s realizing he’s way more fun as just a casual fling. She’s totally abandoned the idea of him being ‘The One.’”

For Kim, trust is a major factor in dating. “She can’t just hook up with any random guy without fearing her trust might get shattered. That’s why a no-strings-attached situation with Pete seems like the perfect match for her right now,” the insider concluded.

While neither Pete nor Kim has confirmed these reports, the speculation about a rekindled romance continues to swirl. Are they headed for round two, or is this just a nostalgic fling?