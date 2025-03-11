Meghan Markle Netflix Future ‘In Doubt’ After Abysmal Response To New Show

Meghan Markle is reportedly reconsidering her future with Netflix following the lackluster reception of her latest project under the couple’s $100 million deal with the streaming giant.

Meghan Markle’s Uncertain Netflix Future

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex—who now goes by Meghan Sussex—feels increasingly unsure about her television career and long-term prospects with Netflix. The uncertainty follows mixed reviews of With Love, Meghan, her new lifestyle series, and questions over the couple’s ability to deliver hit content.

Sources suggest that Meghan is evaluating her role in the entertainment industry, particularly as With Love, Meghan struggled to generate significant buzz despite heavy promotion.

Netflix Deal Under Scrutiny

The Sussexes’ multi-million-dollar partnership with Netflix, signed in 2020, was expected to produce a range of content, from documentaries to scripted series. While their first project, Harry & Meghan, performed well, subsequent ventures—including Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus—failed to capture the same level of global attention.

Insiders claim that Meghan is now reassessing her future in television, with speculation that she may pivot towards other business ventures, such as brand partnerships and philanthropy.

What’s Next for Meghan and Harry?

While Meghan’s future with Netflix remains unclear, the couple is still set to release a scripted adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake, a romance novel they acquired through their Archewell Productions banner. However, given recent struggles, some sources speculate that the Sussexes could shift their focus away from entertainment in favor of other projects.

For now, Meghan and Harry remain under pressure to prove their value to Netflix and the wider media industry amid growing speculation about the sustainability of their Hollywood careers.