LHC disposes of Pervaiz Elahi’s plea seeking details of cases against him

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, seeking details of cases registered against him.

A single bench of Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the petition and disposed of it after the petitioner’s counsel expressed reservations about the veracity of the Punjab government’s report submitted in the court.

During the proceedings, Pervaiz Elahi’s counsel expressed reservations about the report submitted in court, stating that it lacked clarity regarding the cases against his client and urging the court to summon a fresh report.

However, the court observed that if the petitioner had any concerns, he should approach the relevant forum for redressal. Subsequently, the petition was disposed of in light of the report submitted during the last hearing.

A provincial law officer had previously submitted a report detailing the cases against the PTI President. According to the report, a total of 32 cases have been registered against the former chief minister across Punjab.

The report stated that 15 cases, including those related to the May 9 incidents, were registered in Lahore, four cases were registered in Faisalabad, while one case each was registered in Attock and Gujranwala. The report further revealed that 11 cases linked to the May 9 incidents were lodged in Rawalpindi.